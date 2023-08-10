Cars submerged by muddy water as heavy flooding hits Massachusetts

Severe storms in Massachusetts brought major flooding and spawned at least one tornado, according to the National Weather Service.

A video shared on Twitter shows vehicles half-submerged in floodwater in North Andover, a town about 25 miles north of Boston.

Another clip shows major flooding on High Street in the town.

North Andover remained under a flood warning from 12:06pm Tuesday, 8 August “until further notice,” according to the National Weather Service.

On the state’s southern coast, the agency confirmed a tornado struck Mattapoisett at around 11:20am on Tuesday, with estimated peak winds of 95 mph.