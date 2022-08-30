Armed protesters clash as pro-LGBT+ protesters guard Texas drag event

There were clashes outside a “drag brunch” in Texas after a group of armed conservatives were met by masked LGBT+ supporters with guns guarding the venue.

Local journalist Steven Monacelli captured this footage, which shows the heated scene as the two groups argued outside Anderson Distillery and Grill in Roanoke.

Conservative groups had reportedly been planning to protest the drag event on Sunday (28 August) and were taken aback by the presence of the armed group, dressed mainly in black and sporting pride flags.

