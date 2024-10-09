Florida police rescue dog tied to fence during evacuations for Hurricane Milton

Florida Highway Patrol found a dog abandoned and tied to a fence amid evacuations for Hurricane Milton.

The animal was found alongside the I-75 highway in Tampa near Bruce B Downs Blvd. Already standing in rising waters, the dog was found tied to a pole. Officers assumed the pet was left by its owner in a a moment of panic during the recent Hurricane Milton evacuations. Tampa police posted this video with a warning to other pet owners reading, "Do NOT do this to your pets please…'.

The animal is now safely with the police.