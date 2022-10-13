The Jan 6 committee has shared a video of right-wing operative Roger Stone calling for violence ahead of the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In a committee hearing on 13 October, Mr Stone is seen saying that “the key thing to do then is declare victory” in the 2020 elections, before the results were announced.

The clip was originally filmed for a documentary called A Storm Foretold, made by director Christoffer Guldbrandsen about Donald Trump’s tenure as president.

“F*** the voting” and “let’s get right to the violence”, he was also recorded saying to Donald Trump supporters.

Sign up for our newsletters.