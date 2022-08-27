Jared Kushner has said there's a 'zero per cent' chance Russia would have invaded Ukraine had Donald Trump still been president.

”What’s happening now with Russia and Ukraine - totally avoidable,” the former senior adviser said in an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt.

"Is there a war in Ukraine if Donald Trump is still president?" he asked, to which Kushner bluntly responded: "Zero per cent."

He added there would be "no problems" and that Trump would be "harmonising" the region.

