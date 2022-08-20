Ted Cruz says FBI raid on Trump home was secret ‘fishing expedition’

Ted Cruz has claimed on his podcast Verdict with Ted Cruz that the FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago was a “fishing expedition” for incriminating documents related to the US Capitol riots.

“What is really distressing now looking at the warrant and what they were searching for, this was a fishing expedition,” the Texas Senator said.

Without offering any evidence, he added: “What this was about was the FBI and DOJ wanting to send in a team to say let’s grab every piece of paper we can find and maybe we’ll get something incriminating.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.