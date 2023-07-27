Thunder and lightning rolls over midwest in satellite footage

Satellite imagery showed a huge storm making its way over the US Midwest on 26 July.

Powerful winds blew through the states of Michigan, Ohio and surrounding states as severe storms caused around 200,000 power outages.

The storms - featuring intense downpours, hail, thunder and lightning and isolated tornadoes - downed trees and knocked out power.

Forecasters said more thunderstorms will develop in the Northeast and Midwest on Thursday, including areas in Portland, Maine, to Boston, New York City, Philadelphia and Baltimore.