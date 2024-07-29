Independent TV
Showing now | US News
00:26
Donald Trump mocks ‘bum’ Kamala Harris’ name during speech
Donald Trump continued to mock Kamala Harris’ name as he spoke at a Turning Point conference this weekend (27 July), insisting he’d “heard it said about seven different ways”.
Branding her a “bum” and a “failed vice president”, Trump insisted he didn’t “mispronounce it on purpose”, but allegedly doesn’t know how to say her name.
However, just days ago a video surfaced from Harris, where she confirms that her name is pronounced ‘Comma-La’.
He also falsely told attendees that should they go out and vote for him now they “won’t have to vote again in four years”.
Up next
06:41
How to train like an Olympian: TeamGB’s Adam Burgess on decisions
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
06:02
How to spend your summer in Scotland
01:00:33
Simon Calder looks back on 30 years of travel with The Independent
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
06:02
How to spend your summer in Scotland
07:14
Sponsored
How to master the art of the last minute holiday
09:29
How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
01:06
Environment secretary says Tories ‘covered up’ UK finances
00:59
Watch: Police clash with Tommy Robinson supporters as nine arrested
00:28
Team GB silver-winning cyclist Anna Henderson on quitting skiing
00:37
Andy Burnham claims Manchester Airport footage isn’t ‘clear cut’
00:20
Rebecca Adlington in tears after Adam Peaty silver medal
00:18
Adam Peaty in tears during emotional interview after silver medal
00:20
Heartbreak as Peaty misses out on historic treble
00:20
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo cheer on Simone Biles at Olympics
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:54
Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall
00:55
Billy Joel’s daughters steal show as he ends 10-year MSG residency
00:26
Headless Marie Antoinettes feature in Paris Olympics opening ceremony
00:54
Kamala Harris appears on RuPaul’s Drag Race with election message
00:30
Kourtney Kardashian’s rarely-seen son makes surprise reality TV return
00:34
Shoplifting seagull pinches packet of crisps from convenience store
00:20
Mysterious fin spotted lurking in River Thames in London
01:02
Prince Harry calls upon royal family to join him in tabloid fight
00:58