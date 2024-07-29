Donald Trump mocks ‘bum’ Kamala Harris’ name during speech

Donald Trump continued to mock Kamala Harris’ name as he spoke at a Turning Point conference this weekend (27 July), insisting he’d “heard it said about seven different ways”.

Branding her a “bum” and a “failed vice president”, Trump insisted he didn’t “mispronounce it on purpose”, but allegedly doesn’t know how to say her name.

However, just days ago a video surfaced from Harris, where she confirms that her name is pronounced ‘Comma-La’.

He also falsely told attendees that should they go out and vote for him now they “won’t have to vote again in four years”.