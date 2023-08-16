Brian Blessed in Three Lions rallying cry to spur England to World Cup victory

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Brian Blessed has belted out a rallying cry of Three Lions ahead of England’s World Cup semi-final clash against Australia, screaming “Come on Lionesses!”

On BBC’s Newsnight, the veteran actor recited the famous words of the anthem by David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and the Lightning Seeds to dispel any uncertainty regarding the Lionesses’ chances of victory on Wednesday.

In his recognisable theatrical style, the 86-year-old shouted: “It’s coming home! It’s coming home! It’s coming! Football’s coming home.

“Everyone seems to know the score, they’ve seen it all before.

“They just know, they’re so sure, that England’s going to throw it away – going to blow it away.

“But I know they can play.”

The Blackadder actor then added “It’s coming home, football’s coming home. Come on Lionesses!” in a rising crescendo, before letting out a high-pitched cry.

The Lionesses are aiming to make the World Cup final for the first time in their history, where they would face Spain.