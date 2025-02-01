For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

This is the shocking moment a BMW driver going more than twice the speed limit strikes a pedestrian who flips in the air and lands in the back of the convertible.

Ahmed Lal was driving his friend’s white BMW M4 when he struck a pedestrian crossing the Somerset road at a green light.

The 24-year-old drug dealer was travelling at around 68mph in a 30mph zone when he smashed into the victim flipping him into the air and sending his shoe flying.

open image in gallery The collision happened in the Somerset town of Wellington ( West Mercia Police )

CCTV shows the victim landing in the back seat of the sports car with his shoe falling from the sky.

The pedestrian was left with a fractured pelvic bone, fractured left foot and fractured hip, as well as significant bruising to his chest and left eye.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was shown CCTV footage before the collision occurred, which captured Lal driving erratically around Wellington.

When West Mercia Police officers arrived at the scene Lal was tested for drugs, which came back positive for cannabis.

Lal was arrested at the side of the road and taken into custody. Once he was released pending further enquiries it was quickly discovered that he had given false details and had fled to Stoke-On-Trent to evade arrest.

open image in gallery Ahmed Lal was jailed for five years ( West Mercia Police )

Officers were able to quickly locate Lal, and he was later charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, using a motor vehicle without third part insurance, driving a motor vehicle otherwise in accordance with a license, driving under the influence of drugs and perverting the course of justice.

He was also found guilty of possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply and possession of heroin with intent to supply.

Lal, of King Street in Wellington, was found guilty of the charges at Shrewsbury Crown Court earlier this month, and he was given a five-year and eight months custodial sentence.

A spokesman from the force's Operational Policing Unit, said: “Lal’s actions that were not only irresponsible that left someone with serious injuries, but also delayed us getting justice after he gave false details to try and avoid facing the consequences of his actions.

“I hope the sentence given to Lal by the judge will be able to bring some sort of closure to his victim, who has already suffered enough.”