Here’s why St Lucia is becoming the hiking hotspot of the Caribbean

In this episode of Travel Smart , The Independent ’ s travel experts Simon Calder and Annabel Grossman head to St Lucia , to report on the country’s burgeoning adventure scene.

Offering walking trails and mountain hikes for every ability, St Lucia’s green and craggy terrain is becoming a magnet for lovers of adventure and nature alike. Take in the breathtaking sight of the UNESCO listed Piton mountains, trek to the top for magnificent panoramic views, before returning to one of the island’s luxury hotels to relax.