One of the world’s rarest sharks has been filmed off the coast of Wales.

The video, filmed in North Cardigan Bay, is the first capturing the critically endangered angel shark in UK waters.

Jake Davies, a photographer and marine biologist, swims above the animal as it glides gently over the seabed.

Researchers believe as the shark filmed is a juvenile, the clip provides clear-cut evidence the species is actively breeding and using Welsh waters to give birth.

The shark is listed as Critically Endangered on the IUCN Red List of Threatened species following a decline in their range over the last 50 years.