Extinction Rebellion activists claim to have blocked all major entrances to a private airport in Hampshire, protesting against emissions from private jets.

A stretched limousine has been parked at the gates to Farnborough Airport as part of the protest, while activists brought sleeping bags to lay down in the roads surrounding the area.

Signs and banners were also attached to fences, with messages reading “private flights cost the Earth” and “stop private flights now”.

A former airline pilot is amongst the activists raising awareness of the emissions caused by private flights, less than one month ahead of the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow.