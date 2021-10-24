Staff and patients from six children’s hospitals are cycling from London to the Cop26 conference in Glasgow.

The group of Ride for their Lives members are hoping to raise awareness about the negative impact of pollution on children’s health by calling on world leaders to make air pollution a policy priority.

Once the group arrive in Glasgow, they will hand over letters to political representatives at the conference.

Great Ormond Street Hospital’s Chief Executive Matthew Shaw said pollution monitors near the entrance to the hospital registers more than double the WHO limits of nitrogen dioxide in the air.

