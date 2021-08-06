Greece wildfires: Hills on fire in suburb north of Athens

Wildfires around suburbs north of Athens and across the country in Greece forced more evacuations on Thursday (5 August) as hot and dry conditions continued to exacerbate the situation.

Firefighters and police went house to house to evacuate residents out of their homes some 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) north of the capital.

In the above video, you can see the hills on fire for miles around – and a dense orange smoke filling the air as people look on in horror at the wildfires in the region.