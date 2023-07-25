Satellite images show scorched and burning land on Greek islands

Satellite images capture wildfires burning across the island of Rhodes.

Maxar Technologies shared the striking images on Twitter on Monday evening (24 July), which show how the blaze has charred parts of the Greek island, burning down homes, cars and livestock.

Planet Labs also published photos of smoke rising from Evia.

More evacuations have been ordered after the Rhodes wildfire tore past defences due to strong winds, leaving holidaymakers and local residents scrambling to safety.

At least 19,000 people, mostly tourists, were moved in buses and boats as the fire reached resorts on the southeastern coast of the island.