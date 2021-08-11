Italy has been hit by a heatwave this week as the south of the country battles wildfires.

Temperatures in Sicily and Calabria, where a UNESCO-listed natural park is under threat, have been particularly quite hot.

Europe is said to have witnessed its highest temperature recorded in history today after Siracusa in Sicily reached +48.8°C.

In Rome, tourists and locals have been captured hunting for fountains to refresh themselves as they cope with the high temperatures.

Many were filmed running their heads and feet under running fountain water.

It comes as wildfires continue to rage across Europe.