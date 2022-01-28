Alarming footage shows Japan’s Sakurajima volcano spewing a kilometers-high plume of ash in a recent eruption.

Mount Sakurajima, in the south-western tip of Kyushu, lies about 30 miles from the Sendai nuclear power station, run by Kyushu Electric Power.

The build-up of magma inside the volcano could see a repeat of its deadly eruption of 1914.

Japan sits above the “Ring of Fire”, an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin, and has more than 100 volcanoes.

