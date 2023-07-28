Moment UN chief warns ‘era of global boiling has arrived’ in message to world leaders

Antonio Guterres warned “the era of global boiling has arrived” as he spoke after scientists confirmed July was on track to be the world’s hottest month on record.

The UN secretary general added that “leaders must lead” on the climate crisis, as he labelled the level of fossil fuel profits and climate inaction “unacceptable”.

“Climate change is here. It is terrifying. And it is just the beginning,” Mr Guterres said.

“The era of global warming has ended, the era of global boiling has arrived.”