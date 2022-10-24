Concerns over shrinking salt lake in Romania after drought

Receding water levels have sparked concerns for the largest saline lake in Romania, Lake Techirghiol.

Experts have pointed to global warming as the cause of water levels shrinking by 50 metres.

The lake is known for mineralised salty water and mud, which attract tens of thousands of visitors for their health benefits.

Though water levels have reduced, the quality and quantity of the mud has not, according to Carmen Oprea, director of care services at Techirghiol Balneary Cure Centre.

"We haven't noticed that the mud therapy hasn't had the expected result on our patients," she said.

