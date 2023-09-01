Climate change protesters interrupted a performance of Romeo + Juliet in London on Thursday night (31 August).

The group, known as Fossil Free London, stormed the stage at the Sadler’s Wells Theatre in Islington to demand an end to the venue’s partnership with Barclays.

A banner that said “drop Barclays sponsorship” was unfurled in front of the crowd as the five protesters shouted to a mixed reaction from the audience.

Matthew Bourne’s contemporary adaptation of the Shakespeare classic is currently running at the Sadler’s Wells Theatre.