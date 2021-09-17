Is the answer to saving the world’s reefs in the Red Sea?

Around 25 per cent of all sea creatures depend on coral reefs to live, but 90 per cent of coral reefs could die out by 2050 due to climate change and pollution.

A new heat-resilient super-coral found in the Red Sea is cause for hope.

Researchers from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia, are now cross-breeding thermally-tolerant corals with existing species to save them from extinction.

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) is also working to address the effects of overtourism by creating man-made, tourist-friendly coral reefs.

