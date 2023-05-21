Climate activists in Rome turned the Trevi Fountain water black on Sunday (21 May) to protest against fossil fuels.

Members of the Ultima Generazione (translated as Last Generation) poured what they said was vegetable ‘charcoal’ into the fountain, at the bottom of the city’s Spanish steps, shouting “our country is dying”.

Police removed the activists from the water in front of a group of Romans and visitors.

“Ultima Generazione” have organised several acts of civil disobedience in Italy and sprayed some works of art and blocked some highways.

Sign up to our free climate newsletter here