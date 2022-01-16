Tsunami waves crash across shore as undersea volcano erupts near Tonga

Large tsunami waves crash across the shoreline sending people rushing to higher ground after an undersea volcano erupted near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday.

A tsunami advisory was in effect for Hawaii and the US Pacific coast.

There were no reports of injuries or the extent of the damage as communications with the country remained cut off hours after the eruption.

The Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano spewed a fierce ash cloud rising some 12-miles into the air and stretching three miles wide in ​”one of the most violent volcano eruptions ever captured on satellite”.

