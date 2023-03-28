Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground

Vanuatu was hit by two category-four cyclones and earthquakes over three days in March. Scientists say global heating is making major tropical cyclones like those that hit Vanuatu more frequent, with the country is expected to lose around 20-25 per cent of its GDP from natural disasters each year, according to a recent UN report.

On Wednesday, Vanuatu’s proposal for a top international court to clarify the obligations of states to tackle climate change and the consequences of not doing so under international law will be put to a vote at the United Nations.

