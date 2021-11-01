Boris Johnson has said all the world’s promises on the climate will amount to “blah blah blah” unless Cop26 is “the moment where we get real about climate change”.

The prime minister was referencing criticism of his government by the environmental activist Greta Thunberg in September.

At the climate gathering, Mrs. Thunberg said: “Build back better. Blah, blah, blah. Green economy. Blah blah blah. Net-zero by 2050. Blah, blah, blah.”

