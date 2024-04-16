For The Love of Dogs pays moving tribute to Paul O’Grady in first episode since death

ITV's For the Love of Dogs paid a heartfelt tribute to Paul O'Grady as Alison Hammond presented the show's first episode since his death.

The This Morning host made her debut on the series on Tuesday, 16 April, having taken over from the late comedian and broadcaster after he passed away in 2023.

Viewers were moved to tears as the first scenes of the programme showed a plaque dedicated to O'Grady at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in London, where the show is filmed.

"Not me already welling up in the opening seconds," one fan wrote on social media.