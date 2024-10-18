Andrew Garfield revealed the relationship advice his and Florence Pugh’s We Live in Time characters would give during the film’s London Film Festival premiere on Thursday, 17 October.

The romantic drama, directed by John Crowley (Brooklyn) follows couple Tobias and Almut as they navigate their lives across a decade - meeting, having a child, and Almut's cancer diagnosis.

Garfield told The Independent the couple’s relationship advice would be: “Communicate, communicate, communicate.”

We Live in Time will be released in the UK on 1 January 2025.