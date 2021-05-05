American actress Anna Faris has said she “ignored the warning signs” in her marriage to Chris Pratt.

The actor was married to Guardians of the Galaxy star for nine years, with the Hollywood couple announcing they had split in a joint statement released in August 2017.

Faris spoke about the breakup from Pratt, as well as her previous husband Ben Indra, during an episode of her podcast “Anna Faris Is Unqualified”.

She said: “In hindsight, I feel like my hand was forced.”