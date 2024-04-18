Peter Andre recreates iconic Ant and Seb X Factor audition

Peter Andre recreated Ant and Seb's iconic X Factor audition in a hilarious new TikTok video.

The singer, 51, donned the outfits of the pair who infamously sang his 1995 hit "Mysterious Girl" and compared themselves to P Diddy and Usher.

The pair's audition has since become one of the singing competition's most memorable, with many other TikTok creators miming along to it.

Andre's take on the viral clip gained the praise of Jedward, who competed on the show's sixth series in 2009.

"This deserves an Oscar," the pair commented.