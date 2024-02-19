Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy jokingly asked if he should sing a “rebel song” after making history as the first Irish-born man to win Best Actor at the Baftas on Sunday, 18 February.

The Cork-born actor, 47, was recognised for his performance as J Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s biopic, for which the filmmaker was awarded best director.

Speaking at a winners’ press conference after the ceremony, Murphy was asked if he wanted to say hi to anyone back in Ireland.

“It means a lot to me to be Irish. I don’t know what else to say – should I sing a rebel song?” he quipped.