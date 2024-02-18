Cillian Murphy recalls unique challenges of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer script

Cillian Murphy recalled the unique pressure he faced working with Christopher Nolan's first-person script for Oppenheimer.

The Irish actor, 47, stars in the lead role in the Interstellar director's biographical thriller about the "father of the atomic bomb."

Speaking from the 2024 Baftas red carpet on Sunday (18 February), Murphy - who was nominated for best actor at this year's awards - recalled the pressure of working with an unconventional script for the biopic.1:34

"I have never encountered it... It puts a lot of pressure on you in a great way... you realise that it's a very subjective form of storytelling," he said.