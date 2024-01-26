Janette Manrara has revealed that a Strictly Come Dancing all-star version of The Traitors is in the works.

The It Takes Two presenter addressed her Instagram followers in a Story, where she explained that dancer Neil Jones decided to create a version of the hit BBC show while on tour.

"Last night, the Traitors found out who they were. Today we have our first round table on the bus trip to Glasgow," Manrara said on Thursday (25 January).

"No banishment tonight though. Just deliberations," she added.