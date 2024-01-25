Mollie emotionally opened up about “life-changing” surgery that left her with a stoma bag on Thursday’s episode of The Traitors.

The 21-year-old model told fellow players she struggled with adjusting to life after having her colon removed in 2020.

She was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis when she was 11 years old.

“I’ve spent most of my life since I was 11 quite unwell,” Mollie explained.

“If I look at myself three years ago, I couldn’t even leave the house at points. So to now be here, running around with you guys is crazy.”

Mollie went on to say that she “really struggled” to get her head around having a stoma but says she has “got her life back” since surgery.