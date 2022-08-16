Better Call Saul: Bob Odenkirk thanks fans ahead of finale

Bob Odenkirk has thankedBetter Call Saul fans for giving the Breaking Bad spinoff “a chance” ahead of the release of its final episode.

“I did nothing to deserve this part, but I hope I earned it over six seasons,” Odenkirk, who stars as the show’s protagonist, said in a video address.

Addressing fans, Odenkirk said “Thanks for giving us a chance, because we came out of maybe a lot of people’s most favourite show ever, and we could have been hated for simply trying to do a show - but we weren’t.”

