To celebrate the release of her fourth album, Drop Cherries, Billie Marten stopped by the Music Box studio to play some of her latest tracks.

The musician performed her latest singles “This Is How We Move” and “I Can't Get My Head Around You”, as well as previously unheard album track “Willow”.

Billie Marten will be performing across the UK and has a tour of North America scheduled for the beginning in June.

