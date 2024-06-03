Britain’s Got Talent winner celebrates victory in Wetherspoons pub

Britain’s Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas celebrated in a Wetherspoons pub after her victory in Sunday night’s (2 June) final.

Head judge Simon Cowell described the singer, 28, as the best he’s ever seen with her rendition of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow.”

Christmas was awarded a £250,000 prize and will perform at the Royal Variety Show after beating ten other acts, winning the public vote.

“Thank you everyone who voted for me... The Christmas clan are celebrating in the Wetherspoons,” Christmas said before screaming.