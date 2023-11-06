Britney Spears claims men “play mind games” as she previously opened up on her dating experiences in a newly resurfaced interview.

The singer appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show back in October 2016, where she made the claims about her relationship experiences. The interview was shared by the show on its Facebook page over the weekend.

When asked about what she wants in a relationship, Spears said: “I am looking for someone who is nice. Overall a nice guy is just groundbreaking in this world.

“A lot of men are about games. It’s just a mind game, it is too much, it is silly.”

Spears recently split from husband Sam Asghari.