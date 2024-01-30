Snoop Dogg was alongside stars such as Kanye West for R&B singer Charlie Wilson’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, where the rapper credited him with saving his marriage.

“This man right here means the world to me, not just musically but personally, especially when it comes to me and my wife,” Snoop Dogg said about the Gap Band singer on Monday, 29 January.

“Charlie was the only one man enough to pull me to the side and let me know: ‘Don’t blow a good thing, get back home, you’ve got the greatest woman in the world’.”

The 13-time Grammy nominee was honoured with a star on his 71st birthday, in the very area of Los Angeles he used to sleep in while being homeless