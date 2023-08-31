New energy minister Claire Coutinho appears on Nigella Lawson cooking show

Before becoming energy secretary, Claire Coutinho appeared on a cooking show hosted by Nigella Lawson and Anthony Bourdain.

This trailer shows the then-supper club host on Channel 4’s The Taste in 2014, a programme in which contestants present spoonfuls of food for the judges to eat and try to avoid weekly elimination.

Ms Coutinho was eliminated in the second episode.

The now-Tory MP, who is seen as being close to Rishi Sunak, has been promoted from education minister to replace Grant Shapps as energy secretary in a mini-reshuffle prompted by Ben Wallace’s formal resignation.