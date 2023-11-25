Daisy Haggard recalls accidentally sending x-rated picture to new colleague

Daisy Haggard has recalled a time she accidentally sent a picture of her bottom to a producer after she started working on a new series.

The Breeders star, 45, told Graham Norton that she’d been chatting with a friend who told her she’d been taking pictures of her behind while tracking her progress using a new cream.

She recalled how she took a picture of her own bum to send to the friend, and accidentally sent it to her new colleague on the comedy series.

After initially telling the producer it was a picture of her friend, Haggard said she later admitted it was her.