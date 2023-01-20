Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash musician David Crosby dies aged 81

Legendary musician David Crosby has died at the age of 81.

The artist was a founding member of the hugely popular Sixties groups, the Byrds and Crosby, as well as Crosby, Stills & Nash.

He was viewed by many as a figurehead for the American hippie movement of the Sixties and Seventies.

Crosby’s wife Jan Dance confirmed news of his death in a statement on Thursday.

“Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us,” the statement read.

