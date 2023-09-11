Ed Sheeran crashes couple’s wedding as he hugs stunned bride and groom

This is the moment singer Ed Sheeran crashes a couple’s wedding day, before performing a song and hugging the bride and groom.

Sheeran makes his way down the aisle, much to the shock of the couple who are stood at the altar ready to make their vows.

He then performs an acoustic version of his song, Magical, before embracing the couple.

Sheeran stays to watch the rest of the ceremony, before signing the couple’s marriage certificate.

The singer posted the video on his Instagram account, with the caption: “Crashed a wedding, this is Magical x.”