Watch: Hannah Waddingham impresses Eurovision fans with incredible vocal range

Eurovision fans were left impressed when host Hannah Waddingham showed off her stunning vocal range.

In one segment between semi-final acts, Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina taught her fellow star how to “rock out”, which culminated in the pair perfecting “the ultimate rock note”.

While Sanina’s was certainly impressive enough, Waddingham proceeded to blow fans away with a soaring acapella screech.

Her talent should have come as no surprise though, as the actor has performed in a number of musicals over the years and her mother was an opera singer, as were both her maternal grandparents.

