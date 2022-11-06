Glastonbury 2023 tickets sell out as festival says ‘demand far exceeded supply’

Technical issues plagued the second round of Glastonbury ticket sales with many people left empty-handed due to website crashes and problems checking out.

General sale tickets went on sale from 9am on Sunday morning (6 November) but the official vendor, See Tickets, faced technical difficulties.

Exactly one hour later, Glastonbury tweeted to confirm all tickets were sold out, adding that “demand far exceeded supply”.

“Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 have now sold out. Thank you to everyone who bought one and we’re sorry to those of you who missed out, on a morning when demand far exceeded supply.”

