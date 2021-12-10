Grand Theft Auto Online update to feature unreleased Dr Dre music

A new update for Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online is reported to feature unreleased music from Dr Dre. According to Engadget, the American rapper will appear as himself in a new story mode for one of GTA V's main characters, Franklin Clinton.

The mode, reportedly titled 'The Contract', sees Franklin work for celebrity clients, with Dre (real name André Young) set to be a possible customer. It's understood that players will have to retrieve a phone as part of the mission, which contains unreleased music from the producer.

