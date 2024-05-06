Iris Law shares Met Gala preparation night before fashion event

Iris Law has given fans a behind-the-scenes look at her skincare routine the night before the Met Gala.

Explaining she’d already had a facial that day, she vowed “not to use anything new”, in a bid to avoid breaking out before the big day.

Showing off a personalised robe she was given by Donatella Versace for the evening, she lathered up with Clinique’s Turnaround Overnight Cream, as well as their Depuffing Eye Serum.

She’ll be joined by the likes of Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, and Raye on the red carpet at the event.