Greg James said his BBC colleague “might call police on him” after his Great Celebrity Bake Off creation caused quite a stir.

The Radio One presenter had judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood in hysterics with his celebrity doppelganger biscuit creation during Sunday’s charity special for Stand Up To Cancer (7 April).

James had chosen to make his signature bake in the image of Crufts presenter Clare Balding, which left a lot to be desired.

“So this is my doppelganger,” James explained. “She’s been made out of two different biscuits. The base and her head are lemon shortbread.”

Hollywood joked: “I think you should send it to her.”

James replied: “I think she might call the police.”