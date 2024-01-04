Iggy Azalea hints at exit from music industry in social media post

Iggy Azalea has hinted that she may leave the music industry behind in a new social media post.

Writing on X/Twitter, the Australian rapper, 33, said that she was not going to finish a new album she was working on.

The project had been “paused for a few months while I was giving direction for a different project,” Azalea said.

“In truth I just haven’t felt the urge to go back to it,” she added.

Azalea told fans she couldn’t wait to “start sharing some of the things I’ve been involved in creating.”