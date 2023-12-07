I’m A Celeb first look: Sam Thompson makes big star blunder during spy-themed trial

Sam Thompson makes a big blunder when he takes on a Bushtucker Trial in I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! on Thursday night (7 December).

A first look at tonight’s episode shows the 31-year-old take on the spy-themed challenge, No Time To Cry, Cry Harder.

The former Made In Chelsea star appears to forget to collect his stars and has to be reminded by hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

As Sam screams, Ant and Dec shout: “Don't forget the star!”

A worried Sam replies: “Oh no the star.”